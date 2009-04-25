Translations on Persian scientists now available for children

TEHRAN -- Hassan Salari has translated a series of books for children and young adults on Persian luminaries, which will be unveiled at the 22nd Tehran International Book Fair.

Published by Fatemi Publications, the collection is entitled “Iranian Muslim Scientists” and it consists of three books on Avicenna, Al-Biruni and Khwarizmi, the publications’ official Harir Jafari told Iran Book News Agency (IBNA).He went on to say that the collection intends to introduce young adults to these Iranian scientists and also let them know about the affects of their achievements in Western countries.Unfortunately, few books were published on Iran’s luminaries for children in Persian and this collection, with its colored illustrations, attracts them, he mentioned.Although Iranian luminaries and academics have played a crucial role in the history of science in the world, they are frequently overlooked in many history books. Such collections will introduce Iranian children to their own scientists through those nations that benefited from them, he mentioned.The books are selected from a collection entitled “Great Muslim Philosophers and Scientists of the Middle Ages” which were released by Rosen Publishing separately in 2006.Salari translated into Persian “Al-Khwarizmi, the Inventor of Algebra” by Corona Brezina, “Al-Biruni Master Astronomer and Muslim Scholar of the Eleventh Century” by Bill Scheppler and “Avicenna (Ibn Sina) Muslim Physician and Philosopher of the Eleventh Century” by Aisha Khan.The Tehran International Book Fair will be held from May 6 to 16 at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla