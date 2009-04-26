EU for promoting trade with Iran despite pressures: official

TEHRAN - Official statistics indicate that the European Union members states are inclined to boost their trade ties with Iran despite global economic pressures, the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TOPI) director stated.

Mehdi Ghazanfari told IRNA that Germany, Switzerland, Italy, England, and France were the top five European trade partners of Iran in 2008 with over $15.4 billion worth of transactions in total.With $5.55 billion trade, Germany is Iran’s major European trade partner and its third worldwide. Switzerland, Italy, England, and France ranked the fifth, the eighth, the ninth, and the tenth trade partners of Iran with $3.53 billion, $2.25 billion, $2.08 billion, and $2.01 billion worth of transactions respectively.