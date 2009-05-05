UAE to close LNG facility for work in November

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) plans to shut one of its three liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities for 50 days maintenance starting in November, an official from ADNOC’s LNG unit said on Tuesday.

“It will be shut down for 50 days overhaul,” said Hasan al-Mazrooqi, deputy general manager of the LNG unit ADGAS.ADGAS shuts down one of the three LNG processing facilities, known as trains, each year for work at the Das Island plant. Train 3, which has the capacity to produce 4 million tons per year, would undergo work this year, Mazrooqi said.Train 3 accounts for about half the total LNG capacity of 8 million tons per year at the plant, Mazrooqi said.Around 85 percent of the LNG produced at Das Island is exported to Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Co.ADGAS was still studying long-term options for the future of the LNG plants at Das Island, he said. It may improve Trains 1 and 2, each with capacity to produce 2 million tons per year, or it may build a new train, he added.The company would need the new facilities in place by around 2019, he said.A pipeline to transfer around half a million tons per year of natural gas liquids (NGLs) from Das Island to the onshore Habshan processing facilities would be completed by the end of this year, Marzooqi said.-------------Sour gasThe cost of a new joint venture between ADNOC and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) to produce sour gas at the Shah field had fallen in line with costs across the industry in the region, Marzooqi said.He declined to give the latest estimate for the cost, pegged at around $10 billion last year.The plant to process sour gas produced from the Shah field would be located in Liwa, Marzooqi said.The UAE has failed to develop its gas reserves, the world’s fifth-largest, to meet rising domestic demand from industry and the power sector.The Persian Gulf Arab state pumps a lot of the gas produced in association with oil production back into the ground to maintain oilfield pressure, so to boost domestic supply it has begun developing less conventional gas reserves such as Shah.Shah’s gas has a content of around 30 percent of deadly hydrogen sulphide, making it tough to produce.ADNOC is the government-run oil company for the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the leader of the seven-member federation of the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi holds most of the oil and gas reserves in the UAE, the world’s third-largest oil exporter.