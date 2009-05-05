12,000 German companies trading in Iran

TEHRAN – Around 12,000 German companies are directly and indirectly trading with Iran, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Around 50 German firms have their own branch offices in Iran and more than 12,000 firms have trade representatives in the country.Several renowned German companies are involved in major Iranian infrastructure projects, especially in the petrochemical sector.According to Xinhua, though the United Nations and the West have imposed sanctions against Iran over its sensitive nuclear program, Germany is still Iran’s biggest trade partner in the European Union