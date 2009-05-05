King James crowned league’s Most Valuable Player

NEW YORK (Reuters) - LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers was named NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) , accepting the honor in the high school gym that was the launch pad for his career.

James, who averaged 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists this season to lead the team to a franchise record 66 wins, received the award at St Vincent-St Mary high school in Akron, Ohio where he first shot to prominence as a teenager before jumping directly to the NBA.“This school helped me become the man I am today,” he said after becoming at 24 years and 125 days the youngest player to win the award which is voted by sportswriters and broadcasters.“You would never think someone from Akron, Ohio would be able to do the things we did growing up and what I’m trying to continue to do as a basketball player and a person.”