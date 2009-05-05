Swiss bank UBS issues corporate credit warning

ZURICH (AFP) – Switzerland's biggest bank UBS warned Tuesday it could be hit by more non-performing corporate loans amid the slowing Swiss economy after reporting quarterly losses of more than a billion euros.

“The real economy has continued to deteriorate, and this is expected to have negative implications for credit-related provisioning in coming quarters,” said the bank in a statement detailing its first quarter losses, which reached two billion Swiss francs (1.32 billion euros, 1.77 billion dollars).UBS chief financial officer John Cryan said the bank was exposed to non-performing loans through leveraged financing offered by its investment bank unit as well as through corporate financing to companies in Switzerland.“There was a general sense that there was a deterioration in corporate credit,” he told journalists.Some of the provisions currently set aside relate to loans extended to small and medium-sized companies in Switzerland, he said.“What we're flagging is that the Swiss economy is slowing down... and the negative effect has yet to make itself visible in our reported accounts.”While market sentiment improved in the first three months of the year, prompting a rebound in the stock markets particularly since March, trading in complex financial products remained illiquid, the bank said.“The markets continue to be unsettled, and we remain cautious on the immediate outlook for UBS,” the bank added.UBS has been struggling to recover after losing billions in the financial crisis. It posted a colossal full-year loss of over 21 billion francs for 2008, the biggest in Swiss corporate history.It had already said it expected a two billion franc loss for the first quarter in April, when it also said it would slash 8,700 jobs to cut costs.Bank Helvea analyst Peter Thorne said it was “reassuring” to see that planned job losses and savings were in line with expectations.“It is reassuring to see them repeated,” he noted.The bank also indicated that an outflow of funds was slowing, as net money outflow reached 14.9 billion francs for the first quarter, a fraction of the 85.8 billion francs in outflow during the last three months of 2008.Bank Vontobel's analyst Teresa Nielsen said that the outflow for the first three months of this year was smaller than forecast.“We expect UBS to be profitable in the second quarter as we assume the amount of one-off charges will come down materially,” Nielsen added.The stock opened up 1.72 percent at 15.98 francs, and continued gaining in morning trade.At 1110 GMT, it was trading up 3.5 percent at 16.26 francs, while the Swiss Market Index was down 0.35 percent.