UN bans nine more toxic chemicals

UNITED NATIONS (APP) -- Over 160 governments have agreed at a week-long meeting in Geneva to ban or restrict nine more toxic chemicals, including insecticide Lindane, the United Nations Environment Programme announced Saturday.

The move brings the number of hazardous pesticides and industrial chemicals targeted for elimination under the 2001 Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants to 21.“The tremendous impact of these substances on human health and the environment has been acknowledged today by adding nine new chemicals to the Convention,” said UN Under-Secretary General and UNEP Executive Achim Steiner in a statement.“This shift reflects international concern on the need to reduce and eventually eliminate such substances throughout the global community,” he said.The nine chemicals now listed under the Convention are: Lindane, Alpha hexachlorocyclohexane, Beta hexachlorocyclohexane, Hexabromodiphenyl ether and heptabromodiphenyl ether, Tetrabromodiphenyl ether and pentabromodiphenyl ether, Chlordecone, Hexabromobiphenyl, Pentachlorobenzene, Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, its salts and perfluorooctane sulfonyl fluoride. -