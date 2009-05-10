Saudis’ behavior toward pilgrims interpreted as ‘anti-Iran’ move: MP

TEHRAN – A top lawmaker said on Sunday that the misbehavior toward Iranian pilgrims by Saudi police is “interpreted as anti-Iran” move.

“In views of the committee such treatments are interpreted as anti-Iran (movements),” Kazem Jalili, the Majlis Foreign policy and National Security Committee spokesman told reporters. “We hope that Saudi officials will immediately rectify their behaviors and compensate for what has happened so far.”Hundreds of thousands of Iranians visit holy sites in Mecca and Medina.Meanwhile cleric MP Jalal Yahyazadeh has criticized the remarks by the Mecca Friday prayer who had called Shias pagans.Yahyazadeh told the Mehr News Agency that even Sunni ulema have reacted angrily to statements by the Mecca Friday prayer leader.He said the Majlis cleric lawmakers are going to issue a statement during the next few days in response to these remarks