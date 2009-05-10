GECF to officially begin activity in July, Khatibi says

TEHRAN – The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will officially begin its activity in July after naming its secretary general at the upcoming Doha meeting in late June, Iran’s representative to GECF stated on Sunday.

Mohammad-Ali Khatibi told IRIB that the forum will convene a committee of experts two weeks earlier than the ministerial meeting.In response to the question of whether Iran intends to propose a candidate for the post of GECF secretary general, Khatibi said, “It depends on the oil minister’s decision.”He went on to note that, “The executive board of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum will meet in Moscow in early June, too.”The Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which has been called the ‘gas OPEC’, groups together some of the world’s leading gas producers.The energy ministers of the member countries attended the 7th GECF ministerial meeting in Moscow on December 23, where they approved the charter of the organization.The GECF was established in Tehran in 2001. Until the seventh ministerial meeting in Moscow, it operated without a charter or fixed membership structure.Since the Moscow meeting, the members are Algeria, Bolivia, Brunei, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, Iran, Libya, Malaysia, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela; in addition, Kazakhstan and Norway have observer status