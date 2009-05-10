Iraq police general shot dead in Basra
May 11, 2009 - 0:0
BASRA, Iraq (AFP) — An Iraqi police general was assassinated on the street near the oil hub of Basra on Saturday, police said, in a rare instance of violence in the country's third largest city.A gunman shot dead Hakeem Jassim as he stood in front of his son's shop in the district of Zubair, south of the city centre, a police official told AFP. No further details were immediately available.
A key economic and oil hub, Basra was ridden with violence until Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki launched a crackdown against Shiite militias loyal to anti-U.S. cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in March 2008.
Last month, British forces stationed in Basra ended combat operations in Iraq, concluding a six-year campaign that began with the U.S.-led invasion of March 2003.