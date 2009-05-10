Iraq police general shot dead in Basra

BASRA, Iraq (AFP) — An Iraqi police general was assassinated on the street near the oil hub of Basra on Saturday, police said, in a rare instance of violence in the country's third largest city.

A gunman shot dead Hakeem Jassim as he stood in front of his son's shop in the district of Zubair, south of the city centre, a police official told AFP. No further details were immediately available.A key economic and oil hub, Basra was ridden with violence until Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki launched a crackdown against Shiite militias loyal to anti-U.S. cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in March 2008.Last month, British forces stationed in Basra ended combat operations in Iraq, concluding a six-year campaign that began with the U.S.-led invasion of March 2003.