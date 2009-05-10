Website: Hundreds of Sri Lankan civilians killed

COLOMBO (AP) – A massive artillery barrage slammed into Sri Lanka's northern war zone early Sunday, killing hundreds of civilians in one of the bloodiest days of the government's offensive against the Tamil Tigers, a rebel-linked website reported.

The military denied launching the attack, saying it was only using small arms in its effort to wipe out the rebel group.“There is no shelling taking place,” said military spokesman Brig. Udaya Nanayakkara.The government vowed two weeks ago to cease firing heavy weapons into the tiny coastal strip that remained under rebel control in an effort to avoid civilian casualties. However, medical officials in the area have reported that air strikes and artillery attacks have continued unabated, despite the presence of an estimated 50,000 ethnic Tamil civilians.Reports of the fighting are difficult to verify because the government bars journalists and aid workers from the war zone.The TamilNet website said the artillery attack began late Saturday and lasted throughout the night.“Dead bodies are scattered everywhere,” the report said.By Sunday morning, 257 bodies — including 57 children — had been brought to a makeshift hospital in the area, TamilNet reported, adding that many more were feared dead. Another 814 wounded were brought to the hospital, it reported.Health officials in the area did not immediately respond to calls for comment.UN figures compiled last month showed that nearly 6,500 civilians had been killed early this year amid the government's renewed offensive against the rebels.The government has brushed off international calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, saying the beleaguered rebels would use any pause in fighting to regroup.The government has accused the rebels of using the civilians in the north as human shields, and Nanayakkara said the insurgents shot families who tried to escape the war zone Saturday, killing nine people.The rebels have been fighting since 1983 for a separate state for minority Tamils, who have suffered decades of marginalization at the hands of governments controlled by the Sinhalese majority.