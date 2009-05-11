Iran says it is still waiting for practical steps from the U.S.

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki has stated that Tehran is still waiting for the U.S. to take practical steps to broker dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

“It is true that Mr. Barack Obama has adopted a new tone towards Iran, but this (change) should not be limited to words and as I have said one can not resolve problems with words,” he said in an interview with the Bahraini Arabic language daily the Al-Balad published on Monday.Mottaki said Iran has adopted a different tone toward the new U.S. administration, adding if Washington takes practical steps Tehran will follow suit.In response to a question about Turkey’s relations with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council members and Ankara’s role in regional security, Mottaki said Turkey is an Islamic country and Tehran will welcome closer ties between Ankara and other regional countries