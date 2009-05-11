Iran oil output surpasses 4.3 million bpd

Iran’s oil production has passed 4.3 million barrels per day, announced the head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

“Already the capacity of the country’s oil production is more than 4.3 million barrels per day,” Mehr news agency quoted NIOC Managing Director Seifollah Jashnsaz as saying on Monday.Iran, the second largest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), says its proven oil reserves have grown dramatically over the past year and now stand at 138 billion barrels.The oil industry attracted some 10 billion dollars of investment during the past Iranian year (ended March 21), he said.Iran is trying to increase its production by a number of major projects, to develop smaller oilfields as well as increasing output from existing fields. This excludes prospects for major new discoveries.Oil-rich Iran plans to open some of its oil and gas fields to foreign investment to help boost output to 5.3 million barrels per day by 2015, up from the current 4.3 million barrels per day.Jashnsaz also noted that the capacity of natural gas output of the country has reached 500 million cubic meters (mcm) a day, from 300 mcm a day in the few past years.Iran has the second largest gas reserves in the world after Russia and the second largest petroleum reserves in the world after Saudi Arabia.(Sourced: Press TV)