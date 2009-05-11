PCCW buyout bid manipulated, says Hong Kong judge

A shareholder vote that approved Hong Kong telecom giant PCCW’s 2.1 billion U.S. dollar privatization move was clearly manipulated by a city businessman, a court ruled Monday.

Lam Hau-wah, a senior manager at Fortis Insurance Company (Asia), dished out around 500,000 shares to insurance agents and others in return for them approving the controversial vote, the judgment said. (AFP) ----Samsung sees DRAM shipments up 10-15 pct in ‘09Samsung Electronics, the world’s top maker of memory chips, on Monday said it expects shipments of DRAM memory chips to grow by 10 to 15 percent and NAND flash chips to grow by 25 to 30 percent.Samsung executives in April had said they expected global shipments of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, widely used in personal computers, to rise by a “low-teens” percentage in 2009.In October of 2008, the company had forecast DRAM shipments would rise by a mid-forties percentage in 2009. (Reuters)---MUFG, to acquire $600m in Morgan Stanley common stockMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said Monday that it will acquire $600 million Morgan Stanley (MS) common shares, bringing its stake in the U.S. investment bank to over 20%.The Japanese bank said it will pay $24 per share and buy 25 million shares on May 13. (Dow Jones)------Tata to raise £1bn to keep JLR afloatTata group-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is planning to raise up to £1 billion by September to keep the cash-starved company afloat without the British government’s help.As per the report the Tatas have mandated financial adviser Citigroup to find banks with solid credit rating, prepared to underwrite some of the £340 million loan pledged by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Tatas are also seeking to tap the debt-markets to help secure the £500 million to £1 billion short-term financing package needed, the newspaper added. (The Time of India)