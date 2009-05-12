Health tip:

Keep medications away from children

Youngsters seem to get into everything -- often things they aren't supposed to, such as medications.Your medicine cabinet is full of dangers for young people, so it's important to keep medications locked away and out of a child's reach.The National Safety Council offers these suggestions:Keep all medications in a securely latched medicine cabinet, even if you don't think your child can reach it.Always store medications in containers with child-proof lids, and make sure the containers are securely closed.Try not to take medication in front of children, and never act like they are candy or something to play with.When you dispose of medications, don't just throw them in the garbage can. Dispose of them in a way that a child can't find and swallow them.(Source: HealthDay News)