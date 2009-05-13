Taghian claims bronze in Asian Weightlifting Championships

TALDYKORGAN, Kazakhstan - Iranian Rasoul Taghian won the bronze medal in the 40th Asian Senior Men’s Weightlifting Championship on Wednesday.

The 77 kg class lifted a total of 339 kg, 152 kg in snatch and 187 kg in clean and jerk.The Chinese weightlifter won the gold with a total of 351 kg, followed by the North Korean lifter who raised 347 kg.Ehsan Darabeigi, another Iranian representative, finished fifth with 149 kg in snatch and 182 kg in clean and jerk for a 331 kg total.The tournament started on May 12 and will run to May 16 in Taldykorgan, Kazakhstan