Coppell resigns as Reading boss

Steve Coppell has resigned as Reading manager after Tuesday’s defeat by Burnley denied the Royals a place in the Championship play-off final.

The 53-year-old took charge in 2003 and guided Reading into the Premier League three years later but they were relegated in 2008.Coppell’s men lost 2-0 to Burnley on the night and 3-0 on aggregate.“ Following our play-off exit I feel it’s the best thing, for both the club and myself, for me to leave,” he said.“ I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Reading manager and would like to thank everyone connected to the club for the support I have received.”(Source: BBC)