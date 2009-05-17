New Mideast peace plan intended to derail Obama’s ‘change’ slogan

TEHRAN – Iran’s Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani says a new Middle East peace plan that is going to be presented by President Barack Obama in future days “is probably a deceptive initiative” proposed by Israel itself in order to derail the ‘change’ slogan sought by the U.S. administration.

On recent remarks by new Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tel Aviv and Arab states have agreed to put pressure on Iran for its nuclear program, Larijani said, “Such statements are not unprecedented and we must view these remarks with regard to the past events.”It is not surprising that the Tel Aviv regime seeks to “find supremacy over the region and Islamic countries” to recuperate from the humiliating defeats it suffered during the recent 22-day war in the Gaza and 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006, Larijani added.“Their theories in the 33-day and 22-day wars was to use hard tools for domination and today they are employing soft tools for domination and the (new) theory that they propose is in fact a continuation of previous behaviors,” Larijani told the Mehr News Agency correspondent aboard airplane as he was returning home from a visit to Oman and Yemen