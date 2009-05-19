TEHRAN -- The Iranian ambassador to Ashgabat, Mohammad-Reza Forghani, has dismissed the rumor that an Iranian national has been killed by Turkmen police.

Iranian media outlets had recently reported that the body of a truck driver who had been killed by Turkmen police was transferred to Iran via the Bajgiran border crossing.The Iranian Embassy in Turkmenistan would have been informed to authorize transferal of the body to Iran, if there had been such a murder, Forghani told the Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.The border officials also denied the report, he added.He went on to say that the Iranian Embassy in Turkmenistan has received no reports of Turkmen officials mistreating Iranian nationals since the Turkmen ambassador to Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.On May 6, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkmen ambassador to protest against Turkmen officials’ mistreatment of Iranians.Iranian Foreign Ministry officials brought up a number of points with the Turkmen ambassador, such as the mistreatment of Iranian prisoners in Turkmenistan and the fact that Iranian nationals have been frisked in an inappropriate manner and over 65 Iranian trucks have been confiscated by Turkmen customs officials