BAGHDAD (AP) -– The U.S. military says an Army sergeant charged in this month's fatal shooting of five soldiers at a mental health clinic on a Baghdad base has left Iraq.

Sgt. John M. Russell is being held in pre-trial confinement at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. That's according to a U.S. spokesman, Lt. Col. Brian Tribus.Tribus did not say when Russell left Iraq or whether he would be sent on to Germany or the United States.Russell was taken into custody May 11 after he allegedly opened fire in a counseling center at Camp Liberty, killing five U.S. soldiers. The case has drawn attention to the problem of stress in the military after long and frequent deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.Russell was finishing up his third tour in Iraq.