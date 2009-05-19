TEHRAN -- Veteran Iranian author Fariba Vafi will publish “Parvin Etesami Stories” for children and young adults in the near future.

The book is a part of a collection entitled “The Rereading of Ancient Books for Children” which contains thirty books from thirteen classic Iranian authors and poets.The book contains the paraphrase of 40 poems composed by the late Iranian poet Etesami made understandable for children and it will be released by Ketab-e Parseh Publications.Shiraz to host selected works of Persian painting biennialTEHRAN -- Selected artworks from Iran’s National Biennial of Persian Painting will go on display in Shiraz.Over 100 paintings were selected for showcasing in different cities of Iran.Mashhad and Isfahan will also host an exhibition for the collection in the near future.Works at the 7th edition of the biennial were on display at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art from early March to May 10.