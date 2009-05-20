Japanese firms keen on Iran’s oil, gas investment: diplomat

Tokyo (IRNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Japan Abbas Araqchi said Tuesday that Japanese companies want to have a major share of investment in gas, oil and petrochemical sectors in Iran.

In a meeting with former Japanese prime minister, Junichiro Koizumi and leading members of Japanese ruling Liberal Democrat Party here on Tuesday, Araqchi said that Japanese companies want their government to support their participation and investment in Iran's oil, gas and petrochemical projects.Koizumi noted that trade between Iran and Japan reached about $20 billion in 2008.