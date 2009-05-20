Huge government spending worries Ugandans

KAMPALA (AFP) -- When President Yoweri Museveni paid for a 48-million-dollar new private jet using public funds, but without parliament's prior nod, it did not come as a surprise to many Ugandans.

Presidential spending has grown increasingly extravagant throughout Museveni's 23-year reign, says Nandala Mafabi, an opposition lawmaker who heads a parliamentary public accounts committee.“The first budget to be exhausted in this country is the State House budget,” he said.Late last year, it emerged that Museveni had bought a 48.2 million dollar (35.7 million euro) Gulfstream G550 because the older version of the plane had become a security risk as it needed refueling stops on long-haul trips.“First and foremost, the president already had a plane. The man was not walking,” said an incensed Mafabi.The administration's seemingly unbridled spending has become an anti-government rallying point for critics in this east African country of 32 million people, who argue that official priorities need to be examined.“We have people displaced in this country. People who need food and to be resettled. We are talking about poverty in the villages. And now the president wants a top range plane?” grumbled Mafabi.Although rated one of Africa's fastest growing economies, Uganda was last year the world's 23rd most impoverished country according to the United Nations Human Development Index.“We have tried and we have failed to find out where this money goes,” said Immelda Namagga of the Uganda Debt Network, an independent budget monitoring agency.Attempts by AFP to reach State House comptroller Richard Muhindo were futile.Parliament has powers to check all supplementary requests, but lawmakers lack the political courage to reject any request from Museveni's office, observers say.“It seems the parliament ... is not very effective,” Namagga said.And “if the request comes from State House, it must pass in a minute,” said Mafabi.Uganda's parliament is dominated by Museveni's National Resistance Movement.Julius Mukunda, head of the Forum for Women in Democracy, a public budget analysis NGO, said Uganda budget priorities need to be re-evaluated.“With all the problems we have this country,” he said, “the fact that one man and his family can get whatever they want is really too bad.”A rare opinion poll released last week pointed to growing disillusionment with the status quo.“Trust in both the ruling party and the president has gone down tremendously since the last poll was taken three years ago,” said pollster Robert Sentamu, Wilkens Agencies director.Museveni has won Uganda's three previous elections although his margin of victory has thinned with each vote from 75 percent in 1996 to 59 percent in 2006