Persepolis tops ACL Group B

TEHRAN - Persepolis football team advanced to the next round of the Asian Champions League (ACL) after beating Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia here on Wednesday.

In the match held at the Azadi Stadium in front of about 40,000 spectators, Persepolis beat its powerhouse opponent 1-0 to go to the top of Group B.Mohsen Khalili scored Persepolis’ sole goal two minutes into the second half. Pejman Noori sent a long ball into the visitors’ box from the corner spot which the Al-Shabab defenders failed to clear and an unmarked Khalili opened the net.The Saudi Arabian team put Persepolis under pressure in the second half, but the Iranian representative missed the best chance of the game when substitute Ali-Reza Mohammad could not take advantage of a superb counter attack in the injury time.Persepolis will play Uzbekistan’s Bunyodkor on May 27 at the Azadi Stadium, and Al-Shabab will play its compatriot Al-Ittihad on the same day.MH/MR