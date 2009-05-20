Blatter says no disagreement with WADA on doping

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA president Sepp Blatter says he has no disagreement with the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency, although they haven't resolved all issues on drug-testing for team sports.

FIFA said that Blatter had spoken by phone with WADA president John Fahey after reports the two were at odds over new anti-doping rules.""There is no personal disagreement between us,"" Blatter said in a statement. ""We fundamentally agree on the measures to be taken to combat doping and promote clean sport.""""FIFA has ratified the World Anti-Doping Code,"" Blatter said. ""A number of points specifically related to team sports remain to be defined, but that is all.""FIFA has been critical of WADA rules requiring athletes to declare their whereabouts for testing each day of the year, contending the regulations effectively treat all soccer players as suspects.FIFA said the doping issue will be on the agenda of its June 2-3 congress in Nassau, Bahamas.