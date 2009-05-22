Shearer expects Magpies to escape

Newcastle manager Alan Shearer says he is ""totally convinced"" that his side will avoid relegation.

The Magpies, who travel to Aston Villa for their final game on Sunday, are a point adrift of safety and are relying on other results to go their way.""I am totally convinced we will get out of it, yes, and more importantly, so are my players,"" said Shearer.""We know what's at stake. I'm confident we can go there and give our great fans something to shout about, I really am.""Newcastle must better Hull's result at home against champions Manchester United to avoid being relegated to the second tier of English football.(Source: BBC)