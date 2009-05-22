New museum of contemporary art opens in Ahwaz

TEHRAN -- The opening ceremony for the new museum of contemporary art of Ahwaz was held on Friday.

The museum of contemporary art is a place for interaction between people and visual artists, Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Mohammad-Hossein Imani-Khoshkhu mentioned during the ceremony.“But unfortunately, we have not had places like this in Iran’s provinces until recently. Previously we established a museum of contemporary art in Yazd and we will establish another one in near future,” he mentioned.There are several Iranian artists who are worthy of international recognition and have held several exhibits in Paris, Lebanon and Venice, he mentioned.“I hope that we can hold international biennials in this museum and provide the museum with many precious artworks,” he mentioned.The head of the Khuzestan Province Department of Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Hojjatoleslam Abbas Basikhasteh, said that the construction of the museum began eight years ago.The artists’ forum, cinema and theater halls are other parts of the museum which will also be established in the near future, he said.An exhibition of photos, paintings and caricatures by artists from all over Iran is currently underway at the museum