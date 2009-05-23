Commander says enemies are unable to assess Iran's power

TEHRAN (FNA) - Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hassan Shahsafi Saturday said that enemies’ inability to assess Iran's military capabilities is a main reason behind enemy's reluctance to attack Iran.

""The enemies' current reluctance to attack (Iran) is because of their inability to assess Iran's spiritual might and power,"" Shahsafi said.He further underlined the necessity for the Iranian force's preparedness to confront enemies' potential threats.The commander described wise leadership, defensive stamina and faithful forces as constituents of Iran's power and honor in the region and its progress towards development and advancement.Shahsafi also highlighted the significance of using the expertise and innovations of the army personnel, and said the measure will serve interests not only of the army but also of the Islamic Republic.