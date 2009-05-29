Oil heads for biggest monthly gain since 1999 on OPEC output

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) -- Crude oil headed for its biggest monthly gain in a decade as economic indicators from Asia and shrinking crude inventories in the U.S. spurred optimism about a global recovery.

Oil also gained after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries cited expectations for stronger demand behind its decision on Thursday to keep output quotas unchanged. India’s economy grew more than expected in the last quarter, while Japan said on Friday that its industrial output climbed the most in at least six years in April.“While the real economy remains in the deepest part of the recession, people see some hope of things getter better,” said Gerrit Zambo, an oil trader at BayernLB in Munich. “Money from financial investors who don’t want to miss these low prices is coming back into the oil market.”Crude oil for July delivery rose as much as 56 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $64.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was at $64.70 at 9:29 a.m. in London.On Thursday, the contract gained $1.63, or 2.6 percent, to settle at $65.08 a barrel, the highest since Nov. 5 after a report from the U.S. Energy Department.U.S. crude inventories declined 5.41 million barrels to 363.1 million last week, according to the department. It was the biggest drop since September, when hurricanes hit the Gulf of Mexico coast. A 150,000-barrel reduction was forecast, based on the median of 12 analyst responses in a Bloomberg News survey.----------------Fragile fundamentalsThe decline left inventories 27 percent higher than the five-year average, up from a 23 percent surplus a week earlier. Stockfpiles were the highest since 1990 in the week ended May 1.“The oil market fundamentals still remain relatively fragile, notwithstanding the gains in the oil price,” said David Moore, a commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.Refineries operated at 85.1 percent of capacity, up 3.3 percentage points from the previous week, the biggest gain since October, the report showed. Gasoline stockpiles dropped 537,000 barrels to 203.4 million, the lowest since the week ended Dec. 5, according to the report.Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries opted not to alter its output targets because “prices are good, the market is in good shape.”Crude needs to stay in a range of $60 to $70 a barrel for the rest of the year, OPEC Secretary General Abdalla el-Badri said. The Energy Department said on Thursday that U.S. oil supplies fell the most since September.“If we are able to keep this $60 to $70 price for the remainder of the year, it will be fine,” OPEC’s El-Badri said in a Bloomberg Television interview.--------------Asia recoveryOil is poised for the largest monthly increase since March 1999, when Asia was recovering from the 1997-1998 financial crisis and fuel demand started rising in China and India. Oil gained 37 percent, according to Bloomberg data.The dollar is set for the first decline in two months versus the euro, falling to $1.4003 per euro at 9:30 a.m. in London from $1.3941 in New York on Thursday.Japan’s factory production climbed 5.2 percent from March, when it gained 1.6 percent, the Trade Ministry said on Friday in Tokyo. The increase was faster than the 3.3 percent expected by economists. Companies said they planned to increase output in May and June as well, the report showed.India, Asia’s third-largest economy, expanded 5.8 percent in the three months to March 31, led by government spending and construction, the statistics office said in New Delhi on Friday. Economists were expecting a 5 percent increase.Brent crude for July settlement was 31 cents higher at $64.70 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange at 9:28 a.m. London time.