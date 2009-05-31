CVC bids £2b for stake in Royal Mail

CVC's offer, which was tabled ahead of a Government deadline several weeks ago, is understood to have been discussed in subsequent meetings with officials from the Department for Business, Enterprise and Regulatory Reform (BERR).

The private equity group, which owns a large stake in the Belgian postal service, has emerged as the favored bidder among some key Whitehall decision-makers because it proposes the injection of a significant sum of money into the modernization of the company's technology and other infrastructure, something the Government has said is essential if Royal Mail is to have a secure long-term future.The only firm alternative proposal, from TNT, is focused on securing control of GLS, Royal Mail's profitable parcels arm. TNT's proposal is also thought to contain more aggressive assumptions about the extent of the influence it would have over Royal Mail's board and strategy.A number of other potential bidders, including Deutsche Post of Germany, considered submitting proposals but decided against doing so.Securing a deal will not be straightforward for CVC, however. This weekend, officials from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) questioned the private equity group's credentials as a potential part-owner of Royal Mail because of the personal tax arrangements of some of the firm's partners.Billy Hayes, general secretary of the CWU, said: “The Government is potentially lining up two companies which have no interest in complying with British tax contributions.“CVC is the worst sort of outfit to hand over a successful British company to. “They are profit obsessed and would strip Royal Mail down to its bare bones while contributing nothing to the public purse.”The second reading of the Bill for part-privatization of Royal Mail is expected to take place in the House of Commons on June 9, where it will encounter a torrent of opposition from MPs who argue that selling part of the group to outside investors would breach a Labor manifesto commitment.The political pressure that Gordon Brown, the Prime Minister, is experiencing as a result of the expenses scandal, has intensified calls for him to abandon the sell-off, but Lord Mandelson, the Business Secretary, has stressed his determination to press ahead with the plans.The Government has said that the taxpayer would take on Royal Mail's pension deficit as part of a part-sale of the group.A valuation due to be completed later in the year is expected to show that the deficit has risen to at least £9b.CVC, which has also owned a stake in the Danishmail group Post Danmark, declined to comment on the details of its Royal Mail bid last night.(Source: Telegraph.co.uk)