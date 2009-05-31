Books will give Vauxhall jobs boost  

Vauxhall has been more successful than other GM units in cutting inventories, enhancing cash management, and protecting the liquidity of the entire group, according to sources close to the talks. However, a decision on Vauxhall employees' future is unlikely to be made for some time, as Magna is expected to take at least two months to go through the books.

Parent company General Motors is expected to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. today and, after Magna's backing, Vauxhall and Opel have secured their place in the ""good company"" part of GM's operations that will eventually emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.The deal is expected to see Magna owning 20pc of Opel, with Russian bank Sberbank having 35 percent.GM is expected to keep a 35pc interest, with Opel workers having 10pc of the group. Fiat pulled out of talks late last week after it learned of requirements to plug a funding gap.German officials said that Magna's plan envisaged about 11,000 job cuts across Europe, with 2,600 of them in Germany. Officials refused to give details of where the rest of the job cuts would be, although it is believed that GM's plant in Antwerp remains vulnerable. Vauxhall employs 5,000 people in the UK at its operations on Merseyside and in Bedfordshire.Lord Mandelson, the Business Secretary, said he had received assurances from Magna that manufacturing would continue in Britain, but he accepted that there will probably be some job losses.Elena Matveyeva, the deputy chief executive of OAO GAZ, Mr Deripaska's Russian car manufacturer, said that as many as 180,000 cars a year could be produced in Russia. However, it would take six months for its factory in Nizhny Novgorod to retool.The German government plans to provide Magna with a €1.5bn loan to keep the car maker afloat, half of which will be provided by the federal government, and half from the four German states that contain Opel's major factories. The funds will be targeted at Opel's German operations alone.(Source: Telegraph.co.uk)