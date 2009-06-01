Why an investing expert owns 62 mutual funds  

BOSTON (FoxNews) -- Don Phillips, managing director and president of fund research at investment researcher Morningstar Inc., told me in the mid-1990s that investors could effectively build a portfolio using between five and 12 mutual funds.

At the time, the Morningstar (MORN: 41.42, 0, 0%) style box -- which classifies funds by investment style and asset type -- was becoming a dominant force in the fund world, and diversified investors were thinking they needed to fill every box several times to spread their money around correctly.Phillips, however, did not seem to be living his own advice, as his personal portfolio then included about two dozen funds.So I revisited the question with Phillips from the stage of the Morningstar Investor Conference in Chicago last week, as part of the fund research round table, and his answer was shocking:Phillips has 62 mutual funds in his portfolio. That's no typo. Five dozen -- plus two.The reaction from the crowd was that Phillips, one of the most powerful figures in the financial services industry, doesn't have a portfolio -- he has a collection.But Phillips also acknowledged another approach -- that just one fund can be enough, “if it's the right one.”And somewhere between the minimalist one-fund-is-your-portfolio approach and the hobbyist's massive collection is the right number for the average investor.Ironically, in finding that right number, you can learn from Phillips' experience, because while 62 funds sounds like a mess, there's a method to the madness.For starters, Phillips didn't actually pull the trigger on all 62 funds. A Morningstar Associates program picks funds in one plan he is involved with, and Morningstar Investment Services picks the issues he holds in a mutual-fund wrap account.