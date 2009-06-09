Ambassador calls for expansion of Iran-Kuwait ties

KUWAIT (IRNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to Kuwait Ali Jannati said that there are great potentials for further expansion of Iran-Kuwait cooperation.

He made the remark in an exclusive interview with the Kuwaiti based daily al-Nahar.He called for removal of the existing obstacles in the way of further promotion of bilateral ties between the two states including trade visas and customs-related issues.The Iranian and Kuwaiti nations share several cultural commonalities, he added.Jannati underscored the need for settlement of water border dispute between the two countries.Criticizing anti-Iran claims made by certain dailies, he said such moves are aimed at tarnishing the image of Iran among the Kuwaiti nationals and damaging the existing friendly relations between the two states.