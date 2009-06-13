Lawton warns Murray

Underdog Scott Lawton has warned British Lightweight champion John Murray he is in the form of his life ahead of their title showdown.

The pair will clash for Murray's Lonsdale belt in the Robin Park Arena in Wigan.The reigning English champion missed out in a previous bid to win the British title when he lost to then champion Jon Thaxton back in 2007 and he does not want to let this second opportunity fall by the wayside.Lawton said: ""I missed out the first time around so I'm even more determined now to get my hands on a Lonsdale belt. I'm looking at it as the biggest fight of my life.(Source: Skysports)