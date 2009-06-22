German business confidence increased for third month

German business confidence rose for a third month in June, providing further evidence that the recession in Europe’s largest economy is easing.

The Ifo institute in Munich said its business climate index, based on a survey of 7,000 executives, increased to 85.9 from 84.3 in May. Economists expected a gain to 85, the median of 34 forecasts in a Bloomberg News survey showed. The index reached a 26-year low of 82.2 in March.Germany’s worst economic slump since World War II may be bottoming out as a global recovery improves prospects for exports.Manufacturing orders held steady in April after increasing in March and investor confidence rose to a three-year high in June.The coalition government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel, who faces national elections in September, is spending about 85 billion euros ($118 billion) to stimulate growth. Still, the Bundesbank expects the economy to shrink 6.2 percent this year and stagnate in 2010.“We expect the economy to stabilize and recover in the course of the year,” said Joerg Lueschow, an economist at WestLB in Duesseldorf. “We have a very expansive monetary policy, gigantic economic stimulus programs globally and still some relief from the oil price.”Ifo’s measure of expectations increased to 89.5 from 86 while a gauge of current conditions eased to 82.4 from 82.5. The euro fell a third of a cent after the report to $1.3860.The European Central Bank has cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 1 percent. It will offer to lend banks as much money as they want for 12 months in a new auction this week to help get credit flowing again. Oil prices have almost halved from their peak last year.Siemens AG, Europe’s largest engineering group, this month reiterated sales and earnings targets for the current year and Praktiker AG, Germany’s second-biggest home-improvement retailer, said last month revenue has rebounded in its domestic market since the end of March.“There are signs which show that we already reached the bottom of the recession and that it will go up again soon,” Chief Executive Officer Wolfgang Werner told Praktiker shareholders on May 27.Germany’s manufacturing and service industries contracted more slowly in May and unemployment rose less than economists forecast.“Inventories are almost empty in many countries, so even a slight increase in demand means production goes up,” said Andreas Rees, chief German economist at UniCredit MIB in Munich. “The positive trend is intact, exports will rebound in the course of the year.”“With the exception of China, global passenger-car markets are not showing any signs of recovery” and may not have “hit rock bottom yet,” Volkswagen AG’s group sales chief Detlef Wittig said on June 12.Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Europe’s second-biggest airline, said last week it will trim costs further to avoid a loss this year.The economy is in a “stabilization phase,” Bundesbank President Axel Weber said last week. “However, we’re far away from a significant pickup.”ECB council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published today that the bank is likely to hold interest rates steady into 2010 to help the euro-region economy recover.(Source: Bloomberg)