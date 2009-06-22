IFF officials apologize to Iranians

TEHRAN - The officials of Iran Football Federation (IFF) apologized to the people on Sunday after the national team failed to advance to the 2010 World Cup.

Iran finished in fourth place in Group B of the 2010 World Cup qualification behind South and North Korea and Saudi Arabia.IFF made a formal announcement on Monday apologizing to the Iranian people for not qualifying for the World Cup.“Iran football team missed the World Cup in spite of considerable efforts and having worthy players and staff. Without a doubt, many Iranians were deeply saddened by the event. Iran Football Federation politely apologizes to all Iranians,” IFF said.South and North Korean football teams qualified for the 2010 World Cup with 16 and 12 points respectively while Saudi Arabia (12 points) is scheduled to play Group A third-place team Bahrain. The winner is to face New Zealand to book a berth in the event. Iran bagged 11 points in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers