Iran’s “Heiran” to compete in two international film festivals

TEHRAN -- The Iranian movie “Heiran” by director Shalizeh Arefpur is to compete in two international film festivals in Toronto and Hamburg.

The 17th Filmfest Hamburg takes place from September 24 to October 3, and Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 10 to 19.A rural girl named Mahi falls in love with an Afghan migrant “Heiran” and marries Heiran despite her family’s disapproval.Baran Kowsari, Mehrdad Sadiqian, late Khosro Shakibaii, Farhad Aslani and Jaleh Sameti star in the movie.Director assistant Rakhshan Bani-Etemad, sound recorder Sasan Nakhaei, and screenwriter Arefpur and Naghmeh Samini are among the cast members.“Heiran” was an entry to the 27th Fajr Film Festival and was nominated for best actress, best music and best director in the first feature film section.Photo: Mehrdad Seddiqian and Baran Kowsari in a scene of “Heiran”