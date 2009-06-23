Maicon open to Chelsea bid

Reported Chelsea target Maicon would be open to the idea of moving to Stamford Bridge, according to his agent. The Inter Milan full-back has been a long-term target of Real Madrid but Chelsea are also thought to be weighing up a bid having missed out on Glen Johnson. New boss Carlo Ancelotti has clearly identified the right-back position as an area of his squad that could be improved, with Maicon seemingly fitting the bill. The 27-year-old Brazilian would likely command a fee in the region of £25million and should Chelsea lodge an offer, he would not be averse to talking over a potential move to England.

(Source: Skysports)