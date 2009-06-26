President officially inaugurates Mehr Petrochemical Complex

TEHRAN -- The Mehr Petrochemical Complex in Assaluyeh was officially inaugurated on Thursday.

President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Oil Minister Gholam-Hossein Nozari attended the inaugural ceremony, the Mehr News Agency reported.The Mehr Petrochemical Complex is one of the National Petrochemical Company’s major projects implemented through a $230 million joint venture by the domestic private sector and foreign investors.The complex started trial operation in May and it is currently working with full capacity to produce high density polyethylene in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone in Assaluyeh.The high density polyethylene project of Pars Special Economic Energy Zone is the first investment by Japanese companies in Iran’s petrochemical industry in the past 24 years.A consortium which is comprised of Iran’s RAMPCO and Japan’s Mitsui companies implemented the project.“Currently, 24 petrochemical units with the total annual output of 16 million tons are being built using $15 billion investment,” Deputy Oil Minister Adel Nejad-Salim said in the ceremony.“By the end of the Fifth Five-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (2015), 46 new petrochemical projects will be implemented with a total investment of $25 billion,” he added.“The value of petrochemical exports stood at $3.2 billion in the Iranian year ended March 2005, but the figure surged to $8.2 billion in the year to March 2009,” he explained.Photo:Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad inaugurates Mehr Petrochemical Complex in Assaluyeh on Thursday. (Photo: Jamaal Salehi