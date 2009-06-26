-01 [pol] [ed] [top] @T= Swedish PM cautions against EU sanctions for Iran
June 27, 2009 - 0:0
Swedish PM cautions against EU sanctions for Iran@B=STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -- Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt, whose country is set to take over the EU presidency next week, cautioned on Thursday against European sanctions towards Iran, saying they could be counterproductive.
Asked whether sanctions should be considered now, Reinfeldt in a Reuters interview: “I don’t think so, but we need to follow what is happening.”