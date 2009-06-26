Crime threatens democracy, Mexico’s president warns

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- President Felipe Calderón has said that the future of democracy in Mexico was at stake in the government’s fight against official corruption and organized crime. He also criticized politicians whom he accused of wanting to return to the era when drug gangs were tolerated.

Mr. Calderón also called for making legislators more accountable to the public. He proposed reducing the number of federal lawmakers and allowing them to serve more than one term, making them eligible to face the judgment of voters by running for reelection.Speaking at a conference on security, the president gave a scathing appraisal about how far corruption had reached into the Mexican government.“What is at stake today is not just the result of an election, but rather the future of democracy, of representative institutions,” he said. For many years, Mr. Calderón said, “crime was allowed to grow, expand and penetrate.”“Perhaps people thought it was a manageable thing,” he added. Mr. Calderón said that Mexico, where more than 10,800 people have died in violence connected with the illicit drug trade and other forms of organized crime since he took office in December 2006, “is at a historical crossroads.”“To turn one’s head, to act as if you don’t see the crime in front of you, as some politicians want to do, is no option for Mexico,” he said. Midterm elections are scheduled to be held on July 5.Mr. Calderón painted a grim picture of the security situation in some of the most violent parts of the country, noting that crime gangs and drug cartels were carrying out an “interminable recruitment of young people without hope, family, opportunities, future, beliefs or convictions.”He added, “They turn up dead in some morgue, and nobody claims their bodies, as happens with more than 30 percent of the bodies in the most violent cities, like Ciudad Juárez,” across the border from El Paso.In Ciudad Juárez on Wednesday, unidentified assailants tossed gasoline bombs into a billiard hall and a money exchange office. More than 30 businesses were burned in the city last year; threats of arson in Ciudad Juárez are often made by extortionists linked to drug gangs.Mr. Calderón repeated calls he made earlier in his political career as a member of Mexico’s Congress for reducing the number of federal legislators. There are now 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 128 in the Senate. He did not propose specific numbers, but he contended that having fewer lawmakers would make it easier to hold them accountable for the quality of their work.He also said that permitting legislators run for reelection would make them more accountable to their constituents. In the current system, elected officials from the president to federal lawmakers to town officials can serve in a specific post for only a single term, which is generally three or six years.As Mr. Calderón warned about corruption, the authorities in the northern city of Monterrey said Wednesday that soldiers who raided a modest illicit drug lab had found a list suggesting possible links between the police and organized crime.