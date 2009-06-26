UBS raises $3.5b in share sale, expects loss

UBS AG, the European bank with the biggest losses from the credit crisis, raised about 3.8 billion Swiss francs ($3.5 billion) by selling shares to boost capital and said it expects a second-quarter loss.

The bank sold 293.3 million shares for 13 francs apiece to a small number of institutional investors, the Zurich-based company said. UBS declined as much as 3 percent in Swiss trading.UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank by assets, said it decided to raise capital to bolster confidence in its finances. The bank reported further withdrawals of client funds from all of its money-managing divisions in the second quarter.Switzerland’s central bank said last week that UBS needs to further increase reserves and cut assets.When the regulator tells you to raise capital, you do it, said Andy Lynch, who helps manage about $170 billion at Schroder Investment Management Ltd. in London and holds UBS shares. The view was probably that markets are in a good shape for the time being, we don’t know how it’s going to look in September, so let’s take some insurance.UBS declined 35 cents, or 2.5 percent, to 13.62 francs by 09:51 A.M. in Swiss trading. The stock fell 8 percent so far this year, compared with a 69 percent gain at Zurich-based Credit Suisse Group AG.UBS said the second-quarter loss is mostly tied to reorganization costs and charges on the company’s own debt, while operating earnings improved from the first quarter on better market conditions. The bank is scheduled to publish detailed second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4.In the U.S., lenders including Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. have raised more than $75 billion by selling shares or converting preferred stock into common shares since early May, when regulators demanded some of the banks bolster their capital.The Swiss National Bank said last week that UBS and Credit Suisse need to increase the amount of capital they hold in relation to assets to withstand any further losses.The banks should aim for a so-called leverage ratio of at least 5 percent once the crisis is over, the SNB said. UBS’s ratio was 2.56 percent at the end of March.UBS has amassed more than $53 billion in write-downs and losses since the credit crisis began and had to raise about $34 billion before this capital increase from investors including the Swiss government to replenish reserves.UBS’s Tier 1 capital ratio, a gauge of a bank’s ability to absorb losses, will rise to more than 11.9 percent at the end of this month from 10.5 percent at the end of March because of the share sale and a reduction in risk-weighted assets, the bank said.An increase of about 0.5 percentage point through the sale of Brazil’s Pactual unit will probably come in the third quarter, it added.UBS also said the Swiss government, which holds 6 billion francs in notes it can convert into UBS shares, agreed not to sell any stock without the bank’s consent before Aug. 4.(Source: Bloomberg)