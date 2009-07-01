All Nippon to sell shares to raise money for planes

TOKYO (Bloomberg) -- All Nippon Airways Co., Japan’s second-largest airline, will raise as much as 183 billion yen ($1.9 billion) selling shares as it increased its order for Boeing Co. 787 planes.

The carrier will sell the shares this month, it said in a statement. Its shares fell the most since October in Tokyo trading after the Nikkei newspaper reported the equity sale earlier.The airline is selling stock for the first time since 2006 as international passengers drop the most in more than five years amid Japan’s worst postwar recession. ANA, as All Nippon is also known, plans to buy 55 Dreamliners, up from a previous order for 50 planes.“ANA is taking advantage of a rebound in the stock market to sell shares,” said Mitsushige Akino, who oversees $615 million in assets in Tokyo at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co. “It’s risky because if there’s a drop in the stock market then suddenly individual investors will get worried and hold back.”The airline fell 5.9 percent to 317 yen as of the close of trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The shares have fallen 10.5 percent this year as the Nikkei 225 Stock Average has surged 12 percent.-------Profit predictionAll Nippon, forecasting a profit this fiscal year, had 60 billion yen in cash and near cash on hand at the end of March along with 84 billion yen in securities, according to its earnings report.Larger rival Japan Airlines Corp. said last week that it will borrow 100 billion yen from banks as it forecasts a second year of losses. The carrier is predicting a loss of 63 billion yen this fiscal year compared with ANA’s forecast of a 3 billion yen profit.Boeing last week announced the 787 Dreamliner would miss its June 30 first-flight target after monitors on the body above the wing showed stresses beyond what models predicted. The aircraft maker hasn’t announced a new schedule. The airline said the delay will not affect its business. The carrier increased its order of Dreamliners by five planes by switching to 787s from five 767-300ERs, which it had on order. It will still take delivery of another four 767-300ERs.ANA had an 11.8 percent drop in overseas passengers in the fiscal year ended March, its biggest drop in five years.