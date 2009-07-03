Mashhad hosting 4 intl. expos

MASHHAD – Mashhad International Exhibition Center is the venue for four international exhibitions on industries and mining from July 2 to 6.

The 11th international exhibition on industry, the 3rd international exhibition on metals (steel, metallurgy, molding, foundry and die casting), the 3rd international exhibition on mining and related machineries, and the 5th international exhibition on decorative and facade stones are concurrently being held.According to the Mehr News Agency, over 250 domestic and 10 foreign companies from Germany, Spain, France, Russia, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, China, South Korea, and Taiwan are taking part in the fair to showcase their latest products and achievements