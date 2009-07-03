FIFA won't take action against Iran for wristbands

ZURICH — FIFA won't punish the Iranian soccer for the green wristbands some players wore in solidarity with anti-government protesters during a World Cup qualifier last month.

Soccer's world governing body said last week it would review all relevant match reports from the June 17 fixture against South Korea to decide whether any rules on player dress were breached.Under the rules drawn up by the International Football Association Board, ""The team of a player whose basic compulsory equipment has political, religious or personal slogans or statements will be sanctioned by the competition organizer or by FIFA.""""We received the match reports and there was no reference to the wristbands,"" meaning there will be ""no further action,"" FIFA said in an e-mailed statement Thursday.FIFA last week asked the Iranian Federation to clarify media reports that several players were permanently banned for showing support for defeated presidential candidate Mir Hossein Mousavi.It received a reply stating that ""no disciplinary action has been imposed on any players of the Iran national team by any authority.""