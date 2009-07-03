Zidane's charity match in doubt

Zinedine Zidane's charity soccer match Saturday in Vancouver is in danger of being cancelled after the former French star suffered a freak injury.

Nick Smith, a spokesman for the game organizers, said Zidane injured his back while bending down to pick up his child Wednesday night as he was watching Vancouver's Canada Day fireworks display.Organizers expect to make a decision on the game's status soon. Smith said Zidane's chances of playing are ""50-50.""The game at B.C. Place is the finale in the three-game ""Friends of Zidane"" tour that has already staged events in Toronto and Montreal.(Source: Canadian Press)