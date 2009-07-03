Art news in brief

Iranian film to compete at Italian children’s filmfest

TEHRAN -- Iranian film “A Time to Love” by Ebrahim Foruzesh will go on display at the 39th Giffoni Experience Film Festival for Kids.The film is about a handicapped boy who is the little darling of his middle-class family. But when his little brother is born, everyone forgets about him.The festival will be held from July 12 to 25 in Italy.Parisian gallery to hang Iranian photographer’s worksTEHRAN -- An award-winning photo series by the Iranian photographer Hamideh Zolfaqari will go on display at the Eric Dupont Gallery in Paris.The gallery will host a group exhibit from July 20 to 25 during which Zolfaqari’s “The Doors Whisper,” which received Honorable Mention at the PX3 Prix de la Photographie 2009, will go on display.Three of her photos on the theme of water were displayed during a group exhibition at the Farmani Gallery in New York in May 2009.Iran to establish art galleries in several countriesTEHRAN -- The Visual Office of Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mahmud plans to establish art galleries in France, the Netherlands and Dubai.Iran will establish galleries in Paris, Amsterdam as well as Dubai next month, the director of the Visual Office of the Ministry of Culture told IRNA on Friday..