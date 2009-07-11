No decision yet on makeup of new cabinet: spokesman

TEHRAN - Government spokesman Gholam-Hossein Elham stated that President Ahmadinejad has not yet decided on the makeup of his new cabinet.

“The president is doing his planning and no attempt has been made with regard to the tenth cabinet,” he told reporters during a press briefing on Saturday.He added, “The president will elect an efficient, capable, committed, and assiduous cabinet … to move the nation towards advancement and justice.”Asked about the foreign policy of the new administration, especially toward those countries which made remarks on the post-election developments in Iran, Elham said he advises some European countries not to test what has already been tested “because any country which does not cooperate with Iran will lag behind.”“We have always been interested in dialogue between governments to provide justice and public security and if any country aims to enter this area, it will surely need the aid of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.Elsewhere in his remarks, Elham emphasized that the recent presidential election was the “healthiest” election which has been held so far.Commenting on the suspicious murder of Neda Agha-Soltan, who was shot dead in post-election unrest on June 20, the government spokesman said, “It was a preplanned scenario.