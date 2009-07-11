Understanding recent incidents essential for national unity: cleric

TEHRAN - To maintain national cohesion and compassion, it is essential to gain a clear understanding of the causes that led to the post-election incidents, a member of the Central Council of the Society of Combatant Clergy said here on Saturday.

“The preservation of society and the Islamic Revolution… is dependent on maintaining unity and kindness among intellectuals and political thinkers,” Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Salek told the Mehr News Agency on Saturday.He also said the networks involved in stoking the unrest that broke out after the June 12 presidential election must be identified and people must be informed about them.The arrogant powers’ agents orchestrated events after the vote and no one can say these agents care about the revolution, the Islamic establishment, or the Muslim people, Salek added