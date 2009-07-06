Iranian official urges private sector to help improve children’s films

TEHRAN -- An official of the Farabi Foundation, Masud Ahmadian, stressed the role of non-governmental organizations in improving the situation of children’s cinema in Iran.

He told the MNA reporter that Iran’s state and non-governmental organizations should cooperate with each other to improve the children’s film industry.Farabi Foundation is holding the 23rd International Film Festival for Children and Young Adults, which will be held in Hamedan Province from August 2 to 6.Cineastes from Iran, African countries, the Netherlands, Turkey and Japan will be among the members of the jury of this year’s edition, festival official Amir Esfandiari told the MNA reporter.Iranian cineastes who are familiar with the English language will also be members of the jury for the international section of the festival, he added.Esfandiari referred to the festival as a chance for Iranian and foreign children filmmakers to exchange experiences, which would help improve the situation of the Iranian children’s cinema.